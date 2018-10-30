FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) --A simple act of kindness can go a long way. But this month, a local movement is taking it much farther - as in, global.
One phrase on one card is spreading love across the world, and it all started in Montgomery County.
"We find that these are the most significant words a person can hear, and in fact people are starving to hear these two words in our society," says You Matter Marathon founder Cheryl Rice.
Two words: You Matter.
One little card that's now been handed out more than a half a million times in every state in the United States and 66 countries.
"When people hear these words their hearts melt," Rice said. "And not only that, the heart of the person who gives the 'You Matter' card is touched deeply."
Rice says there's power in this simple, yet profound connection.
At Upper Dublin High School in Fort Washington, the Wings Club has been hard at work packing up the cards to send around the globe.
"I think those two words mean a lot. It's something you don't hear every day, too," says Lindsey Mass, Wings Club president. "You Matter says you have a place in this world - everything you do is important."
The club brings together kind and thoughtful students. They call it "wings" with the goal of lifting up others.
Along with compassion and kindness, special education teachers say this project also gives the students solid work experience.
"It has helped teach employability skills. It's a job for them," says special education teacher Lori Saville.
The You Matter Marathon is the kind that doesn't require running. But the emotions do run high for both the recipient and the giver.
"They often tear up or ask for a hug - it's really quite beautiful," Rice said.
Wherever in the world, they will send you 30 You Matter cards for free. All you have to do is agree to share through the month of November.
To learn more, visit: http://youmattermarathon.com
