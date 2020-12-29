Bucks County Marine surprises mom for Christmas

Video captured the moment Private First Class Jacob Rodriguez of Morrisville surprised his mother on Christmas.
Jacob has been gone for the last nine months. He had boot camp in South Carolina, then aircraft training in Florida.
His mom Denise Rodriguez missed him terribly. She tells Action News she would watch TikTok videos of other Marines coming home and surprising their families.
So it was perfect that her family recorded her reunion with Jacob.
Their videos have a combined 30-million views.
The reunion, however, will be short-lived as Jacob leaves for duty in South Carolina on Tuesday.
But this was one Christmas to remember for the family!
