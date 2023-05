It's believed the bird ate a dead animal that had been shot.

Officers help rescue injured bald eagle in Solebury Township

SOLEBURY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Solebury Township, Bucks County came to the rescue of an injured eagle.

Sgt. Edwards and Ofc Viruet-Melendez captured the majestic bird along Piddock Creek Road.

The police department shared photos of the rescue on Monday.

The eagle was taken to Radnor Veterinarian Hospital where it was discovered that the bird had lead poisoning.

It's believed the bird ate a dead animal that had been shot.

The eagle is still recovering Monday night.