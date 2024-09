Eagle rescued after getting struck by car in Maryland

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. (WPVI) -- There was an incredible and wild rescue in Maryland this week involving a bald eagle.

A picture shows an eagle that got stuck to the grille of a car in Calvert County.

Officials say the eagle was struck on a highway

An animal control officer quickly showed up and was able to free the bird.

Amazingly, after being checked out, vets said the eagle was uninjured and was released.