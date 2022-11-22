Wilmington man indicted for brutal assault on jewelry store owner

Calvin Ushery, 39, faces robbery, assault and other charges with a maximum sentence of 107 years in prison.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A grand jury in Delaware handed down an indictment for the man charged in a brutal attack and robbery of a Wilmington jewelry store owner.

Calvin Ushery, 39, faces robbery, assault and other charges with a maximum sentence of 107 years in prison.

Prosecutors say he violently attacked the owner of Solid Gold Jewelers on September 15.

Surveillance video shows 68-year-old Chang Suh being stomped on and hit in the head at least a dozen times - twice with a hammer.

Suh was so badly beaten he is still undergoing rehabilitation.

"This assault was brutal, cowardly, and deeply disturbing," said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. "These are major felonies with severe consequences. We never choose these charges lightly - but they are completely appropriate under the facts.