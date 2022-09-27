Wilmington jewelry store owner attacked in brutal armed robbery

Nydia Han spoke to the owner's two sons on Tuesday, who tell her this has shattered their American dream.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A jewelry store owner was attacked in a brutal armed robbery in Wilmington, Delaware.

It happened at Solid Gold Jewelers on 9th Street in the heart of downtown on September 15, and the business remains closed.

"It hurts a lot to see the footage," said David Suh.

"Pistol whipped my dad three times," said Steve Suh.

Surveillance video shows 68-year-old Chang Suh was stomped on and hit in the head at least a dozen times - twice with a hammer.

"I've seen a lot of violence in my life," David said.

But David, an army veteran who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, is still shocked by the unprovoked violence against his father.

"I think it had to do with Asian hate. You don't have that level of violence without hate," David said.

Action News was there Tuesday as David's brother, Steve, walked into Solid Gold Jewelers for the first time since their father was assaulted.

"This was every Korean's dream to move to America and have a business," he said. "I knew he was sacrificing and my nightmare was that someday the worst would happen."

"He did have some internal bleeding and brain trauma," said Steve.

Chang Suh is now in a rehabilitation facility relearning how to eat and talk.

"This continues to happen to Asian American business owners," said Steve.

39-year-old Calvin Ushery is now in custody on a 1st-degree robbery charge as well as other offenses. Chang's sons feel the charges should be stronger.

"Because we want justice," Steve said. "We don't want this to happen to anyone else."

We reached out to the Wilmington police department and the Delaware Attorney General's office about the possibility of additional charges. The DA's office says this is a recent arrest and prosecutors are still reviewing case details.

We also asked police if they have reason to believe the incident was racially motivated or if they are investigating this as a hate crime but we have yet to hear back.