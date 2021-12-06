PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards talks about long-term solutions to curbing the gun violence epidemic in Philadelphia and other parts of the country.
She speaks with University of Pennsylvania Professor of Criminology and Sociology John MacDonald and Pili X, the Director of Philly Peace Park.
The three discuss how green spaces in underserved, urban areas can transform and uplift communities in turmoil.
Watch Inside Story anytime at 6abc.com or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Can green spaces help curb Philly's gun violence problem?
