Crews working to fixed downed utility pole wires after single-vehicle crash in Somerton

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 12:00PM
SOMERTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A downed utility pole has closed the southbound lanes on Bustleton Avenue in Somerton Wednesday morning. Power is also out in the area.

Utility crews are working to fix the pole after a crash caused wires to fall onto the roadway.

The crash happened around 5:10 a.m. near George Washington High School. Only one car was involved, according to officials. The vehicle caught fire and the driver was injured. However, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

SEPTA buses are being rerouted and delays are expected in the area.

