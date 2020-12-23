Philadelphia-area natives Tina Fey, Questlove star in new Disney-Pixar movie "Soul"

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Debuting on Disney+ Christmas Day, the highly anticipated, animated Disney Pixar film "Soul."It asks the big question: What is it that makes you, you?It stars Jamie Foxx in the lead role, and two big Philadelphia natives - Upper Darby's Tina Fey, and Questlove."Soul" is the story of Joe Gardner, a middle school band teacher."Like a lot of us, he's living day to day and thinking that if he could just achieve this one thing he really wants to do, then his life will really start," Fey says. "But his life has been happening this whole time."Fey plays 22, a soul who has never been born and wants to keep it that way."With this story, we are able to explore the idea of personality and spirit and purpose in life," Fey says.Philadelphia's Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson plays Curly, one of Joe Gardner's former students who gives him his big break."Joe Gardner is a person who had a spark and had a flame and somehow his passion turned into a job," Questlove says. "Add to that that it's happening in 2020 when a lot of us are going through the same thing, it couldn't have come at a better time."Questlove also helped creators choose the background music."They told me who the characters were and I asked every question under the sun about that character, and I figured out what they would listen to," he said, thrilled to have this task in the film.But it's 22 who helps Joe reconnect with his soul."People should watch Soul on Christmas Day because it's a perfect movie to remind how lucky we are to be alive," Fey says.Soul debuts Christmas Day on Disney+.