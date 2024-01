Police are questioning the man who dropped the victim off at the hospital

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a homicide in Southwest Philadelphia.

A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times, and died from his injuries at the hospital.

The person who dropped him off later told police the shooting happened on the 800 block of South Cecil Street.

That man is now being questioned by the Homicide Unit.