South Jersey detective arrested for stealing evidence

HARVEY CEDARS, N.J. (WPVI) -- A South Jersey detective is facing charges for allegedly stealing evidence.Christopher Oldham who is a detective with the Harvey Cedars Police Department is accused of taking a silver necklace worth more than $200.Officials say Oldham took the necklace from the evidence room.The detective said it was unclaimed jewelry and was turned over to the Borough of Harvey Cedars to be auctioned.Investigators say the necklace was never turned in and arrested Oldham for the crime.