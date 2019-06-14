South Jersey detective arrested for stealing evidence

HARVEY CEDARS, N.J. (WPVI) -- A South Jersey detective is facing charges for allegedly stealing evidence.

Christopher Oldham who is a detective with the Harvey Cedars Police Department is accused of taking a silver necklace worth more than $200.

Officials say Oldham took the necklace from the evidence room.

The detective said it was unclaimed jewelry and was turned over to the Borough of Harvey Cedars to be auctioned.

Investigators say the necklace was never turned in and arrested Oldham for the crime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
n.j. newsofficer arrested
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NWS: 2 tornadoes hit several New Jersey communities
Woman bitten by rabid raccoon in Swarthmore
Neshaminy teacher arrested for making terroristic threats, police say
Police investigate reported abduction in Upper Merion
AccuWeather: Warm & Comfy Saturday, More Humid For Father's Day
Son wants answers after mom's death in Dominican Republic
NJ mother charged with son's murder a year later
Show More
2 teens killed by lightning were found below splintered tree
Wrong man taken off life support after ID mixup
VIDEO: Suspect falls 30 feet fleeing police on Tulsa Interstate
N.J. high school tests new technology to prevent school shootings
Free produce from a North Philadelphia garden
More TOP STORIES News