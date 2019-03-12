Man with ties to South Jersey passenger on plane that crashed in Ethiopia

IQAir is greatly saddened by the loss of our friend and colleague Matt Vecere who was on Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302. Matt was a great writer and an avid surfer with a passion for helping others. Our hearts are with Matt's family and all who lost their lives in this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/WPOqbHfNc9 — IQAir (@IQAir) March 11, 2019

A man with ties to South Jersey was one of the 157 victims of that deadly plane crash in Ethiopia.The news comes as more airlines around the world are grounding their Boeing 737 MAX 8 passenger planes.Matt Vecere grew up in Sea Isle City, New Jersey and later moved to California.His employer released a statement confirming the IQ Air writer was on Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 to Nairobi.His colleagues remember him an amazing writer, a selfless person who wouldn't hesitate to help others.Vecere loved to surf and was involved in the surf industry since he was a teenager.Meanwhile, Boeing's best-selling passenger jet is under scrutiny after the second deadly crash in five months.Boeing's 737 max is the newest version of the 737.Though Ethiopian Airlines, China, and Indonesia have grounded all planes of this type, on Monday the federal aviation administration issued a continued airworthiness notification, and as such American Airlines and Southwest Airlines that fly the 737 max will continue to do so.Some aviation experts see similarities between the two crashes in this five-month period."What should airlines be doing right now that are using these planes? They have to ground them. It's wrong," said Aviation Expert Arthur Wolk. "You're exposing 186 people at a time to this risk? No. The airplane needs to be grounded until it's fixed."It isn't clear yet whether the plane's technology played a role in the Ethiopian Airlines crash, or whether this crash is related to the last one.The investigation into the crash is ongoing.Boeing released the following statement: