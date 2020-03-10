Society

Noose found in South Michigan library raising concerns

A library in South Michigan is increasing security after a noose was found Monday morning.

It was low enough that the children who visit the library could have grasped it.

The noose was immediately taken down, but the incident left staff and community members shocked and full of questions.

"I think why? I think it's rude. It's unconscionable. It's just not right," says Mari Applegate, a patron of the library.

"I've been a librarian for more than 40 years, and I've never had incidents like what happened this year," says Mary Hill, the Library Director.

The staff says they've been verbally threatened, the building vandalized and last week a man tried to start a fire in the bathroom.

They're in the process of going through security camera footage.

Police are also investigating.
