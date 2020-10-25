Two men shot in attempted armed robbery outside South Philadelphia nightclub

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for three men who they say attempted to rob three others outside of South Philadelphia club at gunpoint Saturday night.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 3300 block of Columbus Boulevard.

Police said the two men had parked their car so they could go into Cabaret, but when they were getting out of the car they were approached by three men with guns.

According to investigators, the men demanded money from the group and when two of the men refused, shots were exchanged. A 24-year-old male and a 20-year-old male were struck by gunfire. They were taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where they are in stable condition.

Police said the gunmen drove away from the scene in a small, dark-colored car. They are described as three black males, ranging between the heights of 5'6" and 5'9". They were said to be wearing all black clothing at the time of the incident.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing with South Detectives.
