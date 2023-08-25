South Philadelphia Mexican-owned businesses reeling from recent crime spree

A group of business owners in South Philadelphia are reeling from a crime spree they say not only makes them feel unsafe but threatens their livelihood.

One couple that owns two businesses in the area say their $45,000 refrigeration truck was stolen this summer.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A group of business owners in South Philadelphia are reeling from a crime spree they say not only makes them feel unsafe but threatens their livelihood.

The Association of Mexican Business Owners of South Philadelphia says they have seen at least 20 crimes against businesses in the last year in the Italian Market, ranging from armed robberies to vehicle theft.

Marcos Tlacopilco and his wife, Alma, who own Marco's Fish and Crab House and Alma De Mar on South 9th Street, say their $45,000 refrigeration truck was stolen this summer.

The loss put their business in jeopardy, the couple said.

"We use it for transporting my fish. Sometimes to New York, sometimes Maryland, sometimes local," said Tlacopilco. "When we don't have the right temperature on the fish, the fish have damage."

That threatens his ability to do business.

The theft is the latest in a string of crimes in the Italian Market.

One video from last summer shows the aftermath of someone smashing glass windows at Los Taquitos de Puebla on 9th and Federal streets, damage which cost the owner thousands of dollars.

"There have been like armed robberies, there have been businesses broken into," said Angel Ballesteros, a manager for the commercial corridor.

Los Taquitos de Puebla has also had its truck stolen twice in the last year.

"Now suddenly it's a general feeling that nobody is feeling confident," said Ballesteros.

Business owners like Tlacopilco say their only hope is help from their neighbors.

"Please. I need help from the community," he said.

Neighbors have set up a crowdfunding campaign for all three businesses. It's raised about $10,000 so far.