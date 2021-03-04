Health & Fitness

City officials host COVID-19 vaccination clinic in South Philadelphia for educators, school staff

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- South Philadelphia High School was turned into a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for eligible teachers and staff within The School District of Philadelphia.

Organizers hoped to vaccinate 600 people during Thursday's event.

This initiative is part of the ongoing effort to safely return teachers and students to in-person learning.

Beginning Monday, March 8, 53 schools will welcome back pre-K through second-grade students whose families chose hybrid learning in the fall.

