South Philadelphia energy plant issued violation for noise pollution

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An energy plant that caused South Philadelphia residents to stay awake due to a steam leak was issued a notice of violation for noise pollution, city officials tell Action News.The Air Management Services division of the Philadelphia Department of Public Health filed the notice after visiting the site on Monday.The violation was for both Sunday and Monday.On Monday, Vicinity Energy explained the steam leak was identified on a small auxiliary line inside its Grays Ferry plant.The company said the leak was not hazardous and there were no safety concerns for the neighborhood.A spokesperson apologized for the noise and said the problem would be repaired on Tuesday."The community can expect a significant reduction in noise once repairs have commenced at this time," the company said in a statement.When Action News stopped by the site just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, the sound was gone.City officials say noise pollution violations are issued if they determine a difference in decibel levels greater than five between the property line and a close location where the sound cannot be heard."In this case, the levels were at least five decibels higher," a city spokesperson said.