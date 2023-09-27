Discounts on food, snacks and takeout at South Street Smorgasbord: More Than Just a Restaurant Week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Happening this week: South Street Smorgasbord: More Than Just a Restaurant Week.

It's a delicious event where you'll find more than the usual pre-fixe meal at a discount. They've added snacks, coffee specials and takeout options.

"South Street has something for everyone," says Katrina Johnston-Zimmerman, the Assistant Director for the South Street Headhouse District. "We knew if we did it, we had to do it a little differently, like everything else. We decided on a 'snacks 'option, which is $10. A lot of our restaurants are sort of grab-and-go or you order and then you sit down, you don't reserve seats. This is more than just a pre-fixe. It's really accessible for just anyone to walk in."

You will find a number of old favorites and new restaurants on the list and there are sit-down lunch and dinner offerings as well.

"I think it's just about a reintroduction to South Street," Johnston-Zimmerma says. "If you haven't come down, or it's been a little while, now is your chance to come down and see what's up. We really do have so many good things that are happening right now. We really just want to share the love as much as possible."

The very first South Street Smorgasbord: More Than Just a Restaurant Week runs September 24 through October 1st, 2023.

