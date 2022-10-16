Police: Security officer shot after breaking up fight in South Philadelphia

When the woman and the driver got back in their vehicle, the driver opened fire striking a security officer two times.

A security officer was shot while working the South Street Festival Saturday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A security officer was shot while working the South Street Festival Saturday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. near 7th and South Streets.

Investigators say a woman riding in an open-air vehicle got into an argument with a group of people working a vendor at the festival.

The woman got out of the vehicle and was involved in a physical altercation with the vendor group.

Security officers working the festival were able to successfully break up the fight.

When the woman and the driver got back in the vehicle, the driver opened fire striking a security officer two times.

The 32-year-old security officer was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police say the altercation stemmed from a group of dirt bike, quad, and open-air vehicle operators removing barricades in place for the event while workers were closing for the night.

Investigators say the incident was captured on security cameras.

Police have not said if any arrests were made at this time.