Southeast Asian Market in FDR Park named one of best outdoor markets in country

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Southeast Asian Market started humbly, with just one or two vendors nearly 40 years ago.

For years, they were unlicensed and unwelcome in FDR Park, regularly chased out by police.

But then the Vendors Association of FDR worked with the Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia, and the city's Parks and Recreation Department to make the market legit.

Now the market, with more than 70 vendors, is being touted as one of the best in the country by Food & Wine magazine, self-described as the global authority on food and drink culture.

It's a place where you can take your tastebuds on a tour, sampling the flavors of Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam and Laos.

Food & Wine suggests starting with Vietnamese coffee or sugar cane juice made from raw sugar cane that some vendors shave by hand on site.

Then move on to the stuffed Cambodian chicken wings; each family has its own recipe.

For dessert, Food & Wine says the mango sticky rice may very well be the best in the country.

While the food offerings are diverse, many of the vendors share a common story.

They are refugees, resettled in Philadelphia after fleeing war in their home countries.

If you're a truly adventurous eater, try the seasoned and fried crickets. It's a common snack food in Southeast Asia.

1500 Pattison Avenue & S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19145