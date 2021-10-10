Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 flights, delays hundreds more over fall holiday weekend

The flight-tracking website FlightAware.com shows that Southwest canceled 27% of its flights as of Sunday morning while dozens more face delays.
More than 800 Southwest flights were canceled Saturday and upwards of 1,100 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.
The Dallas-based airline said the problem stems from air traffic control issues and weather.
ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation. We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected Customers, and Customer Service wait times are longer than usual. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/o1scQJ5lLb— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 9, 2021
"ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations through the weekend while we work to recover our operation," Southwest said in a tweet.
"We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected Customers, and Customer Service wait times are longer than usual," the tweet continued.
Southwest pointed affected customers to its self-service rebooking options on southwest.com.
The airline said it is working to recover operations.
Soooo don’t fly southwest today! I’ve never seen so many cancelled flights! They’re saying it’s due to “weather” LOL! Okay I’ll pretend I believe it. 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/w1msClCZXm— Elyssa Mai (@Elyssamai) October 10, 2021
Meanwhile, the Transportation Security Administration announced that it screened more than 2.1 million people at airport security checkpoints Friday, a volume that hasn't been seen since early August.
JUST IN: @TSA officers screened 2,169,974 people at airport security checkpoints yesterday, Friday, Oct. 8. The last time checkpoint volume was this high was Aug. 1, when 2,238,462 people were screened. (Aug. 8 came close at 2,168,264) It's a fall holiday weekend folks.— Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) October 9, 2021
The federal government acknowledges Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples' Day on Monday as a federal holiday, meaning millions of workers have a three-day weekend and were more likely to book travel.
Over a three-week period in the summer, Southwest Airlines struggled with thousands of delays and hundreds of canceled flights because of computer problems, staffing shortages and bad weather. American Airlines also grappled with a surge in delays at the time.