Southwest Airlines jet slides on taxiway in Maryland

LINTHICUM, Md. --
A Southwest Airlines jet slid on a taxiway while preparing to take off from Baltimore-Washington International Airport on Wednesday, but no injuries were reported, officials said.

The incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. and involved Southwest Flight 906, a Boeing 737 bound for Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Officials with the airport and the Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft remained on the pavement.

The National Weather Service reported light, freezing rain early Wednesday at the airport, but airport spokesman Jonathan Dean said airfield pavement temperatures were above freezing at the time, and that 75 flights had departed earlier in the day from the runway Flight 906 was using.

"The pavement surface condition was tested immediately following the incident," Dean said in an email. "The pavement condition tested within FAA standards."

Southwest officials say the 143 passengers and six crew members safely climbed downstairs and were bussed to the airport terminal.

The airline said passengers would be accommodated on a different aircraft and were scheduled to arrive in Montego Bay about three hours behind schedule.

The incident remains under investigation.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldairplaneairport newsMaryland
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News