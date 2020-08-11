22-year-old man shot in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot in the back at the Bartram Village housing complex in Southwest Philadelphia.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 2700 block of 55th Drive.

Police said the 22-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A bullet also damaged a parked minivan.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting comes hours before an emergency public hearing by the City Council's Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southwest philadelphiashots firedshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sesame Place worker assaulted over mask policy: Police
New Pa. recommendations has some schools rethinking plans
Russia registers COVID-19 vaccine, Putin's daughter given it
Boy being treated at CHOP for MIS-C after COVID-19 infection
AccuWeather: Still Steamy
Chicago focuses on cleanup after looting devastates downtown, over 100 arrested
Big Ten presidents expected to meet Tuesday: ESPN sources
Show More
Man seriously injured after stabbing in Center City: Police
Zac Efron to star in 'Three Men and a Baby' remake
Morning Moms: 6abc's TaRhonda Thomas
City bombarded with marriage license requests after stay-at-home order lifted
Petition seeks to give Lower Merion teachers option to work from home
More TOP STORIES News