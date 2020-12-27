PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting Sunday that left one person dead in Southwest Philadelphia.
The shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. near 62nd Street and Elmwood Avenue.
Police say one person was shot and killed while the second victim is currently listed in critical condition.
There is no word yet on any possible arrest or what the motive may have been, officials say.
Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical in Southwest Philadelphia: Police
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News