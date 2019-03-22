Spa in Bryn Mawr raided for alleged sexual activity, 2 arrests

BRYN MAWR (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania state police and Lower Merion police arrested two female employees from inside the Kobe Wellness Spa in Bryn Mawr on Thursday.
Detectives say they got tips of sexual activity going on.
When they sent in two undercover officers, both times they were allegedly offered sex.
The sign on the front door reads, "Closed today for cleaning. Will reopen tomorrow. Thank you."
But we knocked anyway. No one answered and we didn't expect them to.
The windows are covered with blinds and blankets. Neighbors say that's probably by design.
Matt Marchisello said, "It's very nondescript. I drive by it all the time don't pay any mind to it."
In fact, neighbors say it all makes once they heard it was raided.
But some say they're not so surprised.
Katie O'Leary Logan said, "I hear things about that place but I didn't know if it was real or not."
In fact, if you look on a yellowpages.comreview, previous customers have posted about the sexual services they received.
One neighbor told our Dan Cuellar on Thursday night, "My daughter and I went over to see if we could get a massage. When we went in there an Asian woman shooed us out and said 'No, no, no, no."
State police gave Action News the names of the two suspects, but we aren't revealing them as detectives believe they might be victims of sex trafficking themselves.
