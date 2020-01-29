Science

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 60 more satellites into space

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (WPVI) -- It's another successful launch for SpaceX.

The aerospace company launched 60 more satellites into space for its Starlink Satellite Internet Constellation project.

A Falcon 9 Rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida Wednesday morning.

Once there are enough satellites launched, the Starlink Internet mission will provide coverage to areas that didn't have access before, like remote locations and cruise ships.
