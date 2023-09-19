West Philadelphia community demands change after crashes, deaths caused by speeding

The neighborhood has been trying to get the city to install speed bumps on their street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Residents in West Philadelphia have complained for years about speeding, but say nothing has been done to stop it.

They reached out to Action News after three cars were damaged in a crash on Merion Avenue Monday night.

"Look at this, and they don't want to give us no safety bumps," said Cynthia Davis, who recorded video of the crash's aftermath.

Neighbors said they have had several cars hit by speeding drivers on this small residential road where the speed limit is 25 miles per hour.

George Mitchell's car was one of the vehicles hit on Monday night, and he's been through this before.

"This is the third time. Three different vehicles," said Mitchell.

The neighborhood has been trying to get the city to install speed bumps on their street to slow drivers down, to no avail.

"This is like over 40 years we're trying to get speed bumps with no success," said Shirley Kennedy Thomas, who lives on the street.

That's despite multiple crashes and even the death of a toddler, Ameen Rorie, who was hit and killed in 2016 while playing outside.

"I think it's just a block that people forget about," said Kennedy Mitchell.

Action News asked the streets department about the complaints on Merion Avenue. Officials said they are looking into specifics, but it generally takes 12 to 13 weeks to complete a speed study. Not all roads meet the criteria for a speed cushion.

As of Tuesday, City Councilman Curtis Jones hasn't responded to our request for comment.

Neighbors plan to keep pressuring the city for help.

"Asking for safety bumps on our block and they won't give them to us, ridiculous!" said Davis.