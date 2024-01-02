Family business' original spices at the Italian Market are shared online by their 'spice king.'

The Gargano family has been a part of the Italian Market for generations, now moving into the next one as the owner's grandson spices up their online presence.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvan (WPVI) -- The Gargano family has been a part of the Italian Market for generations.

Their business brings the flavors to compliment your food with Gargano's Original Italian Spice Market Co.

The re-claimed ownership of the shop they originally had for decades.

Now, they're moving into the next generation as the owner's grandson spices up their online presence.

"In this new social media era, we felt like that we needed somebody to come take it over who understands trends...so I decided to be the person to take that role and bring the social media era to a very traditional Italian market," said Michael Gargano.

Gargano's self-elected name for his online persona: "the spice king."

"A year ago we started the social media page. Show people how to make the blends that I make and even cook with the blends," said Gargano.

While Michael Gargano takes to the internet to share their products, his grandfather is on the ground level selling their produce.

"I took it over about fifty years ago. No two days are the same. It's like one family out here working together," said owner John Gargano.

This grandfather and grandson hope to bring this beloved business and market into the next generation for the future.

"Hopefully people will see what I'm doing and seeing that new generations can still come here and still enjoy it and still prosper just like the older generations did back in the day," said Michael Gargano.

For more information on Gargano's Original Italian Spice Market Co. and their "spice king," check out their social media.