Passengers forced to evacuate after plane catches fire at Atlantic City International Airport

EGG HARBOR TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Spirit Airlines flight taking off at Atlantic City International Airport had to be emergency evacuated due to a fire caused by a bird strike Saturday evening.Spirit A320 was departing the airport to go to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, just before 6 p.m.As it was accelerating for takeoff, Spirit Airlines says the bird flew into the plane's engine.The pilot was able to stop the plane safely despite the engine catching fire.A total of 102 passengers and seven crew members were on board at the time.Two people suffered minor injuries, officials say.Spirit Airlines issued a statement that reads: