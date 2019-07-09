15-year-old Coco Gauff inspiring tennis players everywhere

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Coco Gauff's magical run in Wimbledon may feel like a world away from Philadelphia, but a group of young players in East Falls feel a little closer to the 15-year-old superstar. That's because some of them share a coach with Coco.Courtney Scott is Coco's hitting coach, but before that, you could find him at Legacy Youth Tennis and Education training kids like 11-year-old Leah Thomas."It's so cool how it's like we could probably meet because of coach Courtney," said Thomas.She went on to say that Coach Courtney "makes you work hard and after you're done he tells you what you did good and tells you what he could do better."I called Coach Courtney after Coco's final match in Wimbledon. He told me "it's been a thrill. Every day she goes out there and works hard and brings so much passion."The director of tennis at Legacy said that "because of (Scott), Coco has been in touch with a few of the kids, they sent a good luck message," and that Coco responded with a video.Scott said Coco "does a good job of bringing people in and giving the kids someone to look up to."After watching the match where Coco lost in the round of 16, the kids went back to training. They say their goal is to play in Wimbledon, just like Coco.