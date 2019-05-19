Sports

24th horse dies at Santa Anita Park

By ABC7.com staff
ARCADIA, Calif. -- Another horse died Friday at Santa Anita Park, the 24th to die at the track since late December.

A horse named Commander Coil, a 3-year-old gelding, suffered a shoulder injury in the morning while training, according to a statement from the Stronach Group, which owns Arcadia's Santa Anita Park. The horse was euthanized.

"Equine shoulder injuries are rare, especially for a horse that is galloping as opposed to breezing or racing. A comprehensive evaluation will be completed to understand what might have caused this uncommon injury," the Stronach Group said in a statement.

The last horse death at the track was March 31, when a horse named Arms Runner suffered a severe injury to his right front leg and had to be euthanized.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshorsesanimals
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen dead, 1 wounded after shooting in Philadelphia
Pa. trooper dies after being found unresponsive outside car
Eagles' Chris Long says he's retiring after 11 seasons
Biden rejects Democrats' anger in call for national unity
Animal shelter suspends adoptions, intakes after infections
FDNY fighting billboard fire in middle of Times Square
Several injured after crash at Neshaminy Mall
Show More
Crash turns into fatal shooting on Roosevelt Boulevard
Guide to At Large City Council Candidates - From WHYY
CDC: Multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry
Grandmother killed after being caught in crossfire
Arnold Schwarzenegger assaulted during event in South Africa
More TOP STORIES News