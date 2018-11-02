ACTION NEWS SPORTS

San Francisco 49ers cheerleader takes a knee before game against Raiders

The national anthem protests went to a new level ahead of the 49ers-Raiders game when a cheerleader with San Francisco took a knee.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. --
The national anthem protests took an unprecedented turn on Thursday when a cheerleader for the San Francisco 49ers took a knee.

This took place ahead of the team's game against the Oakland Raiders at Levi's Stadium.

It's believed she's the first cheerleader to protest this way.

The cheerleader has not been identified.

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was the first to take a knee during the anthem back in 2016 to protest police brutality.

Colin Kaepernick is one of the faces of a new Nike advertising campaign commemorating the brand's 30th anniversary of the "Just Do It" motto, according to ESPN.


