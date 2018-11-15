SPORTS

49ers fan missing after Monday Night Football game at Levi's Stadium

Police are looking for a man who went missing during the 49ers game at Levi's Stadium Monday night in Santa Clara. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. --
Police are looking for a man who went missing during the San Francisco 49ers game at Levi's Stadium Monday night in Santa Clara.

Thirty-two-year-old Ian Powers was traveling with his girlfriend from Spokane, Washington, to Los Angeles when he stopped in the Bay Area to visit family in Antioch.

They went to the 49ers game Monday night, where his girlfriend says Ian left his seat in the 4th quarter to use the bathroom and never returned.

"It's incredibly unlike him," said Sean Powers, Ian's uncle. "He's probably the most responsible person in my family."

Ian Powers sent some text messages and made a video call to her after the game ended from outside the stadium, but they never connected in person.

That's the last time anyone has seen or heard from Ian.

"I didn't get much sleep last night at all, probably four hours if I was lucky," Sean said. "I was like, I got to get moving. Got to get up and look for him while the sun's out."


Santa Clara Police Captain Wahid Kazem said there has been no financial activity with his accounts.

"And so we're really left asking for some help," said Kazem.

Ian's girlfriend contacted police Tuesday after he didn't return to their hotel.

Nearly 40 law enforcement officers spent the afternoon searching for the missing man.

Officers found his car in a nearby parking lot.

Investigators say he was intoxicated that night, but this is out of character for Ian.

The 49ers say they are cooperating with the investigation and giving police their complete support.



