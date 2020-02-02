kobe bryant

Kobe Bryant Death: San Francisco 49ers' Emmanuel Sanders shares photos of customized cleats honoring NBA legend

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is paying tribute to Kobe Bryant.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant posts photo of Kobe's, Gianna's jerseys: 'There is no #24 without #2'
Vanessa Bryant honored her late husband and daughter in an Instagram post Friday, as the Lakers paid tribute to them.



Sanders shared photos on Twitter of his customized cleats featuring the NBA legend, along with the message: "'I'll do whatever it takes to win. Whether it's sitting on the bench waiving a towel. Handing out cups of water to my teammates or hitting the game winning shot.' - Mamba"

One shoe has Bryant wearing a crown and the other has both of Bryant's numbers -- 24 and 8.

Since the shoes are Niners colors, Sanders should be able to wear them in the Super Bowl.



'Not forgotten:' LeBron James delivers heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant ahead of Lakers game
During a pregame ceremony at Staples Center Friday ahead of the first Lakers game since the death of Kobe Bryant, LeBron James delivered a tribute for the late NBA legend.



See more stories and videos related to the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
Kobe Bryant honored at Lower Merion High School ceremony
Vanessa Bryant posts photo of Kobe's, Gianna's jerseys
