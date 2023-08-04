Taylor Swift shares poignant moment with Bianka Bryant, daughter of Kobe and Vanessa, at concert

During the first show of Taylor Swift's highly anticipated concert series at SoFi Stadium, the Grammy winner shared a poignant moment with Bianka Bryant, daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant.

Vanessa Bryant posted photos of the encounter on Instagram, showing Swift hugging 6-year-old Bianka as thousands of fans looked on.

While performing her song "22," Swift gave the hat she was wearing to Bianka. Giving the "22" hat to a fan during each live performance has become a tradition for the singer. The exchange quickly went viral online.

Earlier on Thursday night, Vanessa shared an image of a denim jacket that was emblazoned with the word "Swiftie" and featured a photo of Swift and Kobe onstage together in 2015. Another social media photo paid tribute to Gianna "Gigi" Bryant: it depicted a patch on the denim jacket that said, "Say You'll Remember Me."

Kobe Bryant, the former Lakers star, five-time NBA champion and member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, was traveling with Gianna and seven others to a youth basketball game when the helicopter they were aboard crashed into hills in Calabasas on Jan. 26, 2020.

Additional "Eras" tour performances are scheduled for Friday, Saturday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at So-Fi Stadium.