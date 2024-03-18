Kobe Bryant Lakers 2000 NBA championship ring gifted to his father up for auction

LOS ANGELES -- A special 2000 Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers championship ring the NBA superstar gifted to his father is up for auction.

The 14K gold Lakers piece of hardware was made upon Kobe's request after winning his first NBA championship against the Indiana Pacers in 2000 to gift to his dad, Joe Bryant, who also played in the NBA from 1975 to 1983.

This is a copy of the same ring given to Kobe Bryant and other Lakers players that championship year.

The ring weighs about 59.6 grams and comes in Kobe's ring size 11.5, and it features a total of 40 diamonds, according to Goldin's "Elite Sports Auction" website.

The face of the ring reads "LAKERS" "WORLD CHAMPIONS" while one side displays the name "BRYANT" above the number 8 and the NBA logo. This side also contains the Laker's regular season mark of 67-15 as well as their postseason win-loss record of 15-8.

As of Monday morning, the bid sits at $94,000.

The online auction wraps up on March 30.