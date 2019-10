After a promising offseason highlighted by the acquisition of Bryce Harper, expectations were sky-high for the 2019 Philadelphia Phillies. But injuries, poor pitching and a slow start by Harper put the team in an early hole it couldn't overcome.The Phillies finished the year 81-81, failing to reach the postseason or post a winning record for the eighth consecutive season.In two seasons as manager, Gabe Kapler has posted a 161-163 record in Philly, leading many fans to question if he's the right leader for the club. In this week's Sports Flash, Ducis Rodgers and Jeff Skversky make the case for and against keeping Kapler.Tell us what you think by voting in this week's poll question below.