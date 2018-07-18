As trade rumors whirl, Machado snaps selfie with Dodgers' Kemp

WASHINGTON -- Manny Machado is all smiles these days.
As if having a great first half and being the trade-deadline darling weren't enough, Machado snapped a selfie in the middle of the All-Star Game. But it was whom he took it with that made it the talk of the game.
Following a leadoff double by Matt Kemp in the bottom of the second inning, Machado moseyed over to second base, whipped out his phone and took a picture of himself and the Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder.
"That's my boy," Kemp said afterwards. "We go back. Worked out in the offseason a couple times a couple years ago. Yeah, that's my boy."
Recounting their conversation about second base, Kemp shared that, "We were just talking about where we're going to eat after the All-Star game. Just talking about food, good things like that. How's the family, fun stuff like that, and just enjoying the All-Star game."
In his first full season as the Baltimore Orioles' shortstop, Machado was voted the American League starter after a first half in which he hit .315 with 24 home runs and 65 RBIs. A free agent after this season, the 26-year old slugger is widely expected to be traded before the All-Star break concludes later this week.
Asked about the rumor that Machado might be traded to the Dodgers, Kemp said, "Is he? Is that official? That's still speculation, so I can't say that happened already, right?"
Machado has been at the center of trade rumors over the past weeks, and reports have surfaced that the Orioles have a deal in place. The Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies are thought to be the two main suitors for Machado's services.
