Banged up Eagles prepare without top WRs, again

Carson Wentz and the Eagles are preparing Sunday without Alshon Jeffery and without DeSean Jackson. Neither of Wentz's top receivers are on the field today.Mack Hollins and rookie JJ Arcega-Whiteside were first up on the outside during individual drills with Wentz as they prepare to start with Nelson Agholor likely in the slot.Agholor would be the Eagles best deep threat assuming Jackson is unable to play."we saw Nelson the other night be able to stretch the defense. He obviously can do that. And if that's the case, then we have to get creative and be able to find some ways to get these guys down the field. This is a good defense we're playing. It's a good pass rush. It's a lot of man coverage, as we know. A lot of the New England Patriots type of schemes, what you see on tape. We just have to find unique ways and creative ways to push the ball down the field," Pederson says.After cancelling a full practice yesterday, Doug Pederson held his normal Thursday practice session hoping it gave the beat up birds enough rest physically and mentally to be ready for the Lions Sunday then the Packers on the road next Thursday on a short week.Doug Pederson says, "we game plan as usual. We understand that we could miss a player or two, but at the same time, we can't focus on that. We have to get the next guy ready to go, and we go in and coach that player up and get him prepared. But from a game-plan standpoint, we're playing a good football team in the Lions, and they're coming off a victory, and we have to be prepared."Eagles RT Lane Johnson said they have to "roll with the punches" with injuries and run the ball more to take the pressure off of Wentz and the passing gameEagles will also have to rely on the defense to shutdown the Lions which has not been easy over the years.Lions QB Matthew Stafford has 8 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 136.7 rating in his past 2 games vs. the Eagles.Eagles DE Brandon Graham says they have to find a way to get pressure on Stafford and get him on the ground.Eagles have lost 2 straight to the Lions with their last win coming in 2013. Remember snow bowl? This Sunday will be in the upper 80's with Wentz and the Eagles hoping the sun will be shining on the Eagles at the end of the day.