sports flash

Fixing Carson Wentz should be the Eagles' bye-week priority

Things only get tougher for the Birds following the bye.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Here's one thing ALL Eagles fans can agree on, the Birds need to get better in the second half of the season.

The Eagles have hit the bye week at 3-4-1, and listen, as awful as that feels, they were 4-4 thru eight games the last two seasons.


Obviously, the big focus during this week will be on Carson Wentz, hopefully looking into why he's making so many mistakes.

Four turnovers last game, 16 turnovers this season, which is more than 30 entire teams!

Doug Pederson told me this week, that we forget how many moving parts they've had on offense because of injury so it's been very hard for his quarterback to get into a flow.

But Pederson is concerned enough that he's going to do something that he doesn't normally do - bring the guys in during a bye week.


Now it helps that they must get COVID-19 tests everyday so they can't leave town.

But there are many reasons they need to hit the practice field a bit.

For one look at the schedule ahead -they're on the road in Cleveland, home against Seattle, at Green Bay, home with New Orleans, and at Arizona aside from their division games.

But the bye also comes at the perfect time, allowing them to get a bit healthy again - hopefully, this will give guys like Lane Johnson and Zach Ertz a chance to heal up and get back for the second half.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssouth philadelphianflaction news sportssports flashphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS FLASH
Cowboys-Eagles lacks luster, but plenty on the line for Birds
Somehow, 'division is up for grabs' for battered Eagles
Eagles want 'rowdy' fans to help fuel run of success
Doc Rivers could be cure to what ails 76ers | Sports Flash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump campaign suing to stop Pa. vote count over lack of 'transparency'
LIVE Election Results for Pa., NJ and Del.
2020 presidential election results: Trump, Biden race to 270
LIVE updates and resources for 2020 Election
Thousands of mail-in ballots counted in Philly, but thousands more remain
Biden breaks record for most votes in history
No winner has Pa. voters anxious over election outcome
Show More
NJ 2020 live election results
Girl shot inside Philly home, police looking for mom's boyfriend
City to release bodycam video of Walter Wallace shooting today
Dead Republican candidate wins seat in North Dakota
NJ voters approve legalizing recreational marijuana
More TOP STORIES News