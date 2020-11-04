Fixing Carson Wentz should be the Eagles' bye-week priority

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Here's one thing ALL Eagles fans can agree on, the Birds need to get better in the second half of the season.The Eagles have hit the bye week at 3-4-1, and listen, as awful as that feels, they were 4-4 thru eight games the last two seasons.Obviously, the big focus during this week will be on Carson Wentz, hopefully looking into why he's making so many mistakes.Four turnovers last game, 16 turnovers this season, which is more than 30 entire teams!Doug Pederson told me this week, that we forget how many moving parts they've had on offense because of injury so it's been very hard for his quarterback to get into a flow.But Pederson is concerned enough that he's going to do something that he doesn't normally do - bring the guys in during a bye week.Now it helps that they must get COVID-19 tests everyday so they can't leave town.But there are many reasons they need to hit the practice field a bit.For one look at the schedule ahead -they're on the road in Cleveland, home against Seattle, at Green Bay, home with New Orleans, and at Arizona aside from their division games.But the bye also comes at the perfect time, allowing them to get a bit healthy again - hopefully, this will give guys like Lane Johnson and Zach Ertz a chance to heal up and get back for the second half.