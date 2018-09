A 10-year-old boy has quite a fish story after he recently beat Lake Conroe's junior record for the biggest catfish.Hudson Simmons spent 30 minutes pulling in his prized catch, even breaking his rod and reel by the time the fish was in the boat.Hudson's dad, Jimmy, said the 55-pound, 9-ounce catfish beats the old record set on March 11, 2011. That fish was 38 pounds, 12 ounces.