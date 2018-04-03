City of Champions: Eagles congratulate Villanova on title win

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3034791" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jim Gardner leads off our coverage of the Eagles' Super Bowl victory on Action News at 11 p.m. on February 4, 2018

City of Champions #PhillyPhilly — Jake Elliott (@jake_elliott22) April 3, 2018

Major S/O to Villanova!! Philly stand UP!! 1st the SuperBowl now NCAA 🏀champions is say it's a great start to the year for sports in Philly!!! — Kenjon Barner (@KBDeuce4) April 3, 2018

Philly‼️‼️‼️‼️ — Nelson Agholor (@nelsonagholor) April 3, 2018

Jim Nantz said what we were all thinking....Philadelphia has become “a city of champions”. I think we can safely say that this Villanova team is the greatest college basketball team in our area’s history. They absolutely ran away with this tournament!!! — Merrill Reese (@mreeseeagles) April 3, 2018

Divincenzo... LETS GOOOO!!! — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) April 3, 2018

