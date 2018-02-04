SUPER BOWL

Despite Super Bowl, Philadelphia schools to be open Monday

Sorry, young Philadelphia Eagles fans, there will be school tomorrow.

The School District of Philadelphia has announced schools will be open on Monday as regularly scheduled - even if the team brings home the Lombardi Trophy.

However, if there is a parade day in the future, that will be determined.

"We will make any potential announcements, on Monday, regarding a parade should the Eagles win the Super Bowl but until then E A G L E S - EAGLES!!"



