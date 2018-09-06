Eagles fan shows up super early for game: "Merry Christmas!"

First fan arrives for tonight’s game! A very superstitious Gregg Matza got here at 4:15AM. He says an early arrival worked when the Eagles beat Minnesota to go to the Super Bowl. So Eagles- Gregg’s got your back! pic.twitter.com/jWc8ubW9tX — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) September 6, 2018

The tailgating started early for one Philadelphia Eagles fan. Really early.Gregg Matza of Northeast Philadelphia was the first to arrive at Lincoln Financial Field Thursday morning for the 8:20 p.m. kickoff.He arrived at 4:15 a.m.Matza said he arrived early during last season's NFC Championship game where the Eagles defeated the Minnesota Vikings."I'm superstitious. So I kissed my wife goodbye, she said 'Fly Eagles Fly.' I'm here, I'm not leaving," Matza said.The early bird compared this day to Christmas morning, saying, "How can you sleep?"Matza had a very detailed prediction for the Super Bowl Champions' season opener."I think the offense is going to be a little sloppy in the first half, but I think our defense is going to dominate," Matza said.He no doubt thinks the Eagles will pull off the win. A ten-point win, to be exact."Fly Eagles Fly! Merry Christmas!" Matza said.------