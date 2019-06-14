Sports

Eagles fly off until training camp with Super Bowl on their minds

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the Birds fly off for summer break, Eagles coach Doug Pederson wraps up mini-camp with a short message, come back relaxed and focused.

"Honestly, it's simple: number one is I appreciate -- and I told them this just a second ago -- that I appreciate all the hard work. This week everybody was here. The entire off-season that the guys were here. That I appreciate their effort, their hard work, attention to detail. And then secondly, I basically just said, hey, enjoy the next five and a half weeks. Spend time away from football with your family. Spend time with them and friends. And then the third, and probably the most important thing, is get your mind ready to go. Get your mind right these next couple of weeks. And that's just not players. I was talking to myself, coaching staff, everybody because when we come back in July, we hit the ground running and we're ready to go," Pederson says.



When the Eagles return for training camp in late July they will do so with a 100% healthy Carson Wentz and that should do wonders for the franchise quarterback and this team as they try to get back to the Super Bowl.

Pederson is looking forward to having Wentz healthy.

"Just go back to two years ago when he came off his rookie season. He was healthy, he was ready to go. We started out and started well. I think it's important -- every team in the league, I mean, as healthy as you can be going into training camp is a positive. Having your quarterback healthy is definitely a positive for us, and all the work that he's gotten with our guys this spring is just going to pay dividends down the road," said Pederson.



When Wentz was healthy two years ago, he got off to an 11-2 start, that ended with the Eagles winning the Super Bowl and this team believes there is even more talent here than the 2017 team, but Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod are the first to admit this team has not won a game yet.

"I think we have the ability to make it to the Super Bowl," McLeod says

There's work to be done before another parade. Training camp kicks off in roughly six weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphia newsaction news sportsphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornado touched down in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, NWS confirms
Black bear captured after being on the run for 5 days
Man accused of slashing 19 vehicles in Philadelphia
Gunman accused of shooting David Ortiz wanted in New Jersey
Philadelphia TV pioneer Lew Klein passes away at 91
AccuWeather: Scattered Evening Storms, A Windy Flag Day
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders stepping down
Show More
What rain? Philly shines bright during 'GMA' broadcast
Arrest made after man gunned down in broad daylight in Frankford
Suspect in David Ortiz shooting could be in Pa.
Man arrested in 1986 rape and killing of 11-year-old girl
Driver smashes vehicle into side of restaurant in Collegeville
More TOP STORIES News