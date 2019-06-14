Eagles fly off until training camp with Super Bowl on their minds

Doug Pederson says he told his Eagles players and coaches to get their mind right and get away from football for the next 5+ weeks before training camp @6abc #Eagles pic.twitter.com/196p0MFKOl — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) June 13, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the Birds fly off for summer break, Eagles coach Doug Pederson wraps up mini-camp with a short message, come back relaxed and focused."Honestly, it's simple: number one is I appreciate -- and I told them this just a second ago -- that I appreciate all the hard work. This week everybody was here. The entire off-season that the guys were here. That I appreciate their effort, their hard work, attention to detail. And then secondly, I basically just said, hey, enjoy the next five and a half weeks. Spend time away from football with your family. Spend time with them and friends. And then the third, and probably the most important thing, is get your mind ready to go. Get your mind right these next couple of weeks. And that's just not players. I was talking to myself, coaching staff, everybody because when we come back in July, we hit the ground running and we're ready to go," Pederson says.When the Eagles return for training camp in late July they will do so with a 100% healthy Carson Wentz and that should do wonders for the franchise quarterback and this team as they try to get back to the Super Bowl.Pederson is looking forward to having Wentz healthy."Just go back to two years ago when he came off his rookie season. He was healthy, he was ready to go. We started out and started well. I think it's important -- every team in the league, I mean, as healthy as you can be going into training camp is a positive. Having your quarterback healthy is definitely a positive for us, and all the work that he's gotten with our guys this spring is just going to pay dividends down the road," said Pederson.When Wentz was healthy two years ago, he got off to an 11-2 start, that ended with the Eagles winning the Super Bowl and this team believes there is even more talent here than the 2017 team, but Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod are the first to admit this team has not won a game yet."I think we have the ability to make it to the Super Bowl," McLeod saysThere's work to be done before another parade. Training camp kicks off in roughly six weeks.