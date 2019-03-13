Philadelphia Eagles, Malik Jackson agree to 3-year contract

The Philadelphia Eagles and defensive tackle Malik Jackson have agreed to terms on a three-year contract.Jackson is entering his eighth NFL season after spending time with the Denver Broncos (2012-15) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-18).Originally selected by the Broncos in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft, Jackson was a key member of Denver's Super Bowl 50-winning defense. He also earned his first career Pro Bowl nod with the Jaguars in 2017.Jackson has amassed 239 tackles (184 solo), 55 tackles for loss, 32 sacks, 23 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 110 career regular-season games (66 starts). The 29-year-old veteran has played in a combined 121 regular-season and postseason games since 2012, which leads all NFL defensive tackles in that span. He has also appeared in 106 consecutive regular-season games, marking the second-longest active streak by an NFL defensive tackle, behind Ndamukong Suh (115).A native of Van Nuys, Ca., Jackson played collegiately at USC (2008-09) and Tennessee (2010-11), totaling 136 tackles (67 solo), 13 sacks, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 46 games (24 starts). He earned first-team All-SEC honors as a member of the Volunteers defense.In 2017, Jackson was named the Jaguars' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which recognizes NFL players for excellence both on and off the field. He was also selected as the club's 2017 and 2018 nominee for the Salute to Service Award for demonstrating an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community. Jackson's foundation, Malik's Gifts, serves as an all-encompassing support network for veterans, students, families and animals, and helps to reinforce and build upon the existing work of local communities.