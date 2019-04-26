Sports

Eagles Trade Up to Protect Carson Wentz

Philadelphia Eagles

By
Eagles traded up from 25 to 22 to draft Washington State OT Andre Dillard during the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night.

Eagles acquired the 22nd pick from Baltimore for a first round pick (25), a fourth-round pick (127) and a sixth-round pick (197)

Eagles GM Howie Roseman on Andre Dillard:

"This was the best tackle in the draft, usually those guys go in the top 10 and that's how we had him rated. When he started to fall we saw him fall, we saw it as an opportunity to get a top 10 player. We're trying to load up on the lines," he said.

Dillard is yet another sign the Eagles are building more around Carson Wentz as Dillard will eventually replace Jason Peters at Left Tackle.

Dillard has made 39 straight starts at left tackle and only surrendered one sack in 2018.

Eagles 2019 Updated Draft Board after Trade:

Round Pick

Round 1, 22nd pick: OT - Andre Dillard

Round 2, 53rd pick

Round 2, 57th pick

Round 4: 138th pick

Round 5: 163rd pick

Andre Dillard Stats:

- Washington State

- 6-feet-5 inches, 315 lbs

- Played 722 pass-blocking snaps, tied for the MOST among FBS OL last season

- 2018 3rd Team All-American

- 2018 1st Team All-Pac-12

- Blown pass block rate of 0.4% last season (3rd among Pac-12 OL)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportsphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News