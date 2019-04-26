Eagles Trade Up to Protect Carson Wentz

Eagles traded up from 25 to 22 to draft Washington State OT Andre Dillard during the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night.Eagles acquired the 22nd pick from Baltimore for a first round pick (25), a fourth-round pick (127) and a sixth-round pick (197)Eagles GM Howie Roseman on Andre Dillard:"This was the best tackle in the draft, usually those guys go in the top 10 and that's how we had him rated. When he started to fall we saw him fall, we saw it as an opportunity to get a top 10 player. We're trying to load up on the lines," he said.Dillard is yet another sign the Eagles are building more around Carson Wentz as Dillard will eventually replace Jason Peters at Left Tackle.Dillard has made 39 straight starts at left tackle and only surrendered one sack in 2018.Eagles 2019 Updated Draft Board after Trade:Round PickRound 1, 22nd pick: OT - Andre DillardRound 2, 53rd pickRound 2, 57th pickRound 4: 138th pickRound 5: 163rd pickAndre Dillard Stats:- Washington State- 6-feet-5 inches, 315 lbs- Played 722 pass-blocking snaps, tied for the MOST among FBS OL last season- 2018 3rd Team All-American- 2018 1st Team All-Pac-12- Blown pass block rate of 0.4% last season (3rd among Pac-12 OL)