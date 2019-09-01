Sports

Eagles waive top 2 leading rushers from 2018

Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles waived their two top rushers from last season and a starting offensive lineman on their Super Bowl championship team.

Running backs Josh Adams and Wendell Smallwood were let go along with offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski on Saturday as the team reached the 53-man roster limit.

Adams signed as a rookie free agent out of Notre Dame last year and ran for 511 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 4.3 yards per carry. Smallwood, a fifth-round pick in 2016, had 364 yards rushing three TDs along with 230 yards receiving and two TD receptions. Both players were expendable because the Eagles acquired Jordan Howard from Chicago and drafted Miles Sanders in the second round.

Wisniewski started 27 games at left guard, including playoffs, in three seasons in Philadelphia.

Quarterback Clayton Thorson, a fifth-round pick, also was released and Cody Kessler was cut Friday. Kessler started 12 games in three seasons with Cleveland and Jacksonville before coming to Philly earlier this year. The Eagles signed veteran Josh McCown out of retirement to back up Carson Wentz and Nate Sudfeld is expected to return from a wrist injury in September.

Starting cornerback Jalen Mills was placed on the physically unable to perform list. He's still working his way back from a season-ending foot injury last season.
