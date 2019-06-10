Sports

Joel Embiid writes back to girl who penned encouraging note after playoff loss

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An update to a story we brought you last month of a 9-year-old girl who wrote a touching letter to Sixers' Joel Embiid, hoping to lift his spirits after a heartbreaking Game 7 loss to Toronto.

Seems like the star center was moved by her words, just as much as Sixers fans who saw our Action News story.

"Dear Olivia, Thank you for the letter. Trust the process! Joel Embiid," she read aloud."And it's signed!' she squealed.

Olivia Djamoos couldn't believe it! A signed Joel Embiid jersey accompanied with a letter.



The third grader who also plays basketball, told Action News last month that she had lost games too, and wanted to reassure Embiid that it's ok to lose games as well.

While the NBA Finals might be a little different than third grade hoops, her parents tell Action News her compassion and empathy for others is what they're most proud of, and believe that Embiid might have seen the same qualities in their daughter and her letter.
