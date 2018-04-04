PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
espn

Julius Erving says Ben Simmons 'looks like he's got eyes in the back of his head'

EMBED </>More Videos

Statue unveiled for Dr. J. Jamie Apody reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on April 3, 2018. (WPVI)

Hours after the Philadelphia 76ers paid tribute to Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving by unveiling a sculpture of him outside their practice facility, the two-time NBA MVP was heaping praise on current Sixer Ben Simmons.

Simmons, who has posted 11 triple-doubles in his first season, has caught the attention of many, and Erving took the praise to a new level prior to the Sixers' 121-95 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.
Redick, Simmons lead Philadelphia to 11th straight win
J.J. Redick scored 19 points and Ben Simmons had 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to their 11th straight victory, 121-95 over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.


"Once-in-a-decade, maybe once-in-a-lifetime-type player," Erving said. "He's able to make everybody better immediately each and every time down the floor; guys are spotting up or looking to cut or keying off of triggers that come out of his handling skills."

Simmons had 15 points and 12 rebounds against the Nets, giving him 36 double-doubles on the season. He's averaging a triple-double over his past 12 games. Simmons and Oscar Robertson are the only players to have 600 rebounds and 600 assists in their rookie seasons.

"Sometimes it looks like he's got eyes in the back of his head," Erving said, "because he sees and feels one of his guys making a run to the hoop or spotting up at certain positions. That's just a gifted player that we are very fortunate to have on our team."

Simmons was taken aback when told of Erving's assessment of his rookie campaign.

"He pretty much built this team up, the name of the Sixers based on the way he played," Simmons said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. "It's amazing [that Erving praised him]. Amazing to hear that."
------
Send a News Tip to Action Newsl
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia 76ers
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
Sixers hire former Duke, WNBA star Lindsey Harding as full-time scout
LeBron James, Lakers face Warriors to highlight Christmas Day schedule
Raptors-Spurs, Lakers-Celtics among NBA schedule release highlights
76ers rookie Zhaire Smith undergoes foot surgery
Jonah Bolden's 'different' journey to the Philadelphia 76ers and the NBA
More Philadelphia 76ers
SPORTS
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News